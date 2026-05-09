Robbie Ray And Giants Square Off Against Pirates On May 8

Ray is 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, May 1 when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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