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Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Square Off Against Pirates On May 8

Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, on Friday, May 8 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Ray has -106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Ray is 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, May 1 when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

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