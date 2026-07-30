Robbie Ray And Giants Play Padres On July 30

Ray is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.