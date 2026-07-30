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Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Play Padres On July 30

Robbie Ray will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ray has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ray is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

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