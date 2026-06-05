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Robert Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners

Robert Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners • #30 RF

Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Take On Tigers On June 5

Rob Refsnyder and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Refsnyder has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Refsnyder is hitting for a .114 BA, .189 OBP and .228 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .417 and he has scored seven runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Framber Valdez (2-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Refsnyder

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