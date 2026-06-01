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Robert Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners

Robert Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners • #30 RF

Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play Mets On June 1

Rob Refsnyder and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Refsnyder has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Refsnyder is hitting for a .120 BA, .198 OBP and .240 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .438 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Warren gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Refsnyder

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