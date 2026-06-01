Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play Mets On June 1

Refsnyder is hitting for a .120 BA, .198 OBP and .240 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .438 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Warren gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.

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