Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 30

Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .430 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 41 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Astros.

Cam Schlittler (8-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 18th start of the season. He has a 1.62 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

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