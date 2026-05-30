Riley Greene And Tigers Take On White Sox On May 30

Greene is hitting for a .308 BA, .400 OBP and .438 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 30 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (4-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

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