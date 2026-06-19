Riley Greene And Tigers Face White Sox On June 19

Greene is hitting for a .295 BA, .384 OBP and .444 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 36 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Erick Fedde (2-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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