Riley Greene And Tigers Face Royals On July 24

Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .469 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 53 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Beck Way will start for the Royals, his first this season.

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