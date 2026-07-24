Riley Greene And Tigers Face Royals On July 24
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .469 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 53 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.
Beck Way will start for the Royals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.