Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Rays On June 1

Greene is hitting for a .301 BA, .391 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 30 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (1-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

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