Riley Greene And Tigers Play Orioles On July 29

Greene is hitting for a .280 BA, .368 OBP and .461 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 57 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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