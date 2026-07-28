Riley Greene And Tigers Face Orioles On July 28

Greene is hitting for a .281 BA, .369 OBP and .464 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 56 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.06 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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