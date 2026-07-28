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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Orioles On July 28

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .281 BA, .369 OBP and .464 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 56 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.06 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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