Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Mariners On June 5

Greene is hitting for a .311 BA, .403 OBP and .461 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 32 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Bryan Woo (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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