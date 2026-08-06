Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Mariners On Aug. 6

Greene is hitting for a .276 BA, .368 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 61 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.