Riley Greene And Tigers Play Giants On Aug. 7

Greene is hitting for a .276 BA, .367 OBP and .459 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 62 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

JT Brubaker takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.

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