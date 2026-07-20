Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Cubs On July 20

Greene is hitting for a .286 BA, .379 OBP and .467 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 50 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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