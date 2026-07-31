Riley Greene And Tigers Play Athletics On July 31
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .279 BA, .370 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 58 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.
Jeffrey Springs (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.