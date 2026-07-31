Riley Greene And Tigers Play Athletics On July 31

Greene is hitting for a .279 BA, .370 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 58 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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