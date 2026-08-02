Riley Greene And Tigers Face Athletics On Aug. 2
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Greene has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .274 BA, .366 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.
Gage Jump (4-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.