Riley Greene And Tigers Face Athletics On Aug. 2

Greene is hitting for a .274 BA, .366 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (4-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.