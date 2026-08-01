Riley Greene And Tigers Play Athletics On Aug. 1
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .277 BA, .368 OBP and .457 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 58 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.
Jack Perkins (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.