Riley Greene And Tigers Play Athletics On Aug. 1

Greene is hitting for a .277 BA, .368 OBP and .457 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 58 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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