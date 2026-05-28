Riley Greene And Tigers Face Angels On May 28

Greene is hitting for a .305 BA, .401 OBP and .440 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 30 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third this season.

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