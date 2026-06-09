Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 9
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .191 BA, .344 OBP and .390 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 23 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
Gerrit Cole (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.