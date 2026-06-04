Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 4

Hoskins is hitting for a .203 BA, .349 OBP and .414 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 23 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.