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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 3

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .192 BA, .339 OBP and .385 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Red Sox.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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