Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Twins On July 7

Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .319 OBP and .345 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 26 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (7-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.