Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Tigers On June 12

Hoskins is hitting for a .188 BA, .339 OBP and .376 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 23 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Jack Flaherty (1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.