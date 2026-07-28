Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Reds On July 28
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .304 OBP and .369 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 30 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rays.
The Reds are sending Chase Burns (12-1) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.