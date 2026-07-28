Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Reds On July 28

Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .304 OBP and .369 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 30 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Reds are sending Chase Burns (12-1) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.