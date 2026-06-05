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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Rangers On June 5

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .200 BA, .353 OBP and .407 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 23 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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