Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Rangers On June 5

Hoskins is hitting for a .200 BA, .353 OBP and .407 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 23 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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