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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 18

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .178 BA, .316 OBP and .364 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 28 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 10, when he went 0 for 4 against the Marlins.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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