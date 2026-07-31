Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 31

Hoskins is hitting for a .173 BA, .306 OBP and .367 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 30 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Mitch Bratt (0-1 with a 6.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.