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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .176 BA, .310 OBP and .370 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 30 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Kohl Drake (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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