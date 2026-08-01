Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Hoskins is hitting for a .176 BA, .310 OBP and .370 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 30 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Kohl Drake (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

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