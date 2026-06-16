Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Brewers On June 16

Hoskins is hitting for a .185 BA, .330 OBP and .369 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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