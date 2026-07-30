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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Play Pirates On July 30

Rhett Lowder will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lowder has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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