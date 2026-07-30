Rhett Lowder And Reds Play Pirates On July 30

Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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