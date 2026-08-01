Reynaldo López And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 1

Lopez is 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.