Reid Detmers And Angels Play Red Sox On July 3

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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