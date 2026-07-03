Reid Detmers And Angels Play Red Sox On July 3
Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -140 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.