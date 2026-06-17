Reid Detmers And Angels Face Diamondbacks On June 17
Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.