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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Face Diamondbacks On June 17

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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