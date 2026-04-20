Reid Detmers And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 20
Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Detmers is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.