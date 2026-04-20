Reid Detmers And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 20

Detmers is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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