Reid Detmers And Angels Play Astros On June 10

Detmers is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.