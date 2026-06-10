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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Astros On June 10

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has +102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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