Reid Detmers And Angels Play Astros On July 28

Detmers is 3-7 with a 4.05 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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