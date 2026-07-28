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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Astros On July 28

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has +114 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-7 with a 4.05 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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