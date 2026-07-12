Rece Hinds And Marlins Square Off Against Guardians On July 12
Rece Hinds and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hinds has +800 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Hinds is hitting for a .121 BA, .167 OBP and .212 SLG with a 50% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .379 and he has scored two runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last action (on May 2 against the Pirates) he went 0 for 1.
Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.