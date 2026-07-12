Rece Hinds And Marlins Square Off Against Guardians On July 12

Hinds is hitting for a .121 BA, .167 OBP and .212 SLG with a 50% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .379 and he has scored two runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last action (on May 2 against the Pirates) he went 0 for 1.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.