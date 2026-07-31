Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Take On Dodgers On July 31

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.