Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Phillies On May 27

Vasquez is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.