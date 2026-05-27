FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Phillies On May 27

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Vasquez is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News