Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Phillies On May 27
Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Vasquez is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.