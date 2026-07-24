Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Rangers On July 24

Arozarena is hitting for a .281 BA, .380 OBP and .443 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 63 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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