Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Pirates On June 23

Arozarena is hitting for a .291 BA, .377 OBP and .448 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 47 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent action (on June 12 against the Nationals) he went 1 for 2.

Mitch Keller (5-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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