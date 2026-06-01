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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 1

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .290 BA, .373 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 40 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Arozarena has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Warren takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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