Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Guardians On June 26
Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Arozarena is hitting for a .284 BA, .371 OBP and .435 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 47 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (6-3) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.