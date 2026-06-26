Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Guardians On June 26

Arozarena is hitting for a .284 BA, .371 OBP and .435 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 47 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (6-3) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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