Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Dodgers On July 30

Arozarena is hitting for a .278 BA, .371 OBP and .445 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 66 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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