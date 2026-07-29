Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Dodgers On July 29

Arozarena is hitting for a .281 BA, .375 OBP and .450 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 66 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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