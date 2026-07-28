Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Dodgers On July 28

Arozarena is hitting for a .284 BA, .378 OBP and .455 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 66 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 25 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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