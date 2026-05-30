Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Diamondbacks On May 30

Arozarena is hitting for a .297 BA, .382 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 38 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Arozarena has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (2-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.