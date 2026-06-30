Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Angels On June 30

Arozarena is hitting for a .280 BA, .369 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 49 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.

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