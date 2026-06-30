FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Angels On June 30

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will face the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .280 BA, .369 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 49 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News