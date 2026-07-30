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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Yankees On July 30

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .247 BA, .278 OBP and .506 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 23 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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