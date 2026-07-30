Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Yankees On July 30

Grichuk is hitting for a .247 BA, .278 OBP and .506 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 23 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.